Ray Mettler, age 100 of Menno, SD passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Zion Reformed Church, Menno, SD with Rev. officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
He was born to Jacob F. and Magdalena (Mettler) Mettler on April 7, 1922. He was baptized and confirmed in Kassel Reformed Church, rural Menno, SD. He married Velma Haisch on September 19, 1943, at Grace Lutheran Church, Menno, SD. They had 3 children. They farmed north of Menno until his semi-retirement in 1984, at which time their son Ronald and family took over the farm and the Polled Hereford cattle operation which Ray began in the 50’s. He never lost interest in his cattle. It was his livelihood. He was a member of Zion Reformed Church serving in numerous ways including choir, Sunday school superintendent and offices of Deacon and Elder. He also served on the Board of directors of the Lower James River Sub-district.
He is survived by sons Ronald of Menno, SD and Earl (Lisa) of Albuquerque, NM, and daughter June Aisenbrey of Sioux Falls, SD. Five grandchildren Kevin and Brian (Teresa) Mettler, Dani Mettler, and Cameron (Chelsey) and Marc (Bekah) Aisenbrey. Five great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jaxen Mettler, Emerson, Luca and Creighton Aisenbrey. Sisters-in-law Carol Mettler and Pat Mettler.
He was preceded in death by his wife, granddaughter Emily Mettler, grandson Brett Mettler, daughter-in-law, Marcia, and son-in-law, James. His siblings Erna Tueting, Cecilia Hueneman, Elsie Herrboldt, Helen Handel, Calvin, Gordon and Gerold Mettler.
Commented