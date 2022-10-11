Theo Lee Cruz, 51, of Santee, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, with Sam Kitto officiating. Burial will be in the Congregational Cemetery, Santee.