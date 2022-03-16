Mark E. Ortscheid, age 60, of Springfield, SD, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, followed by a service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. There will also be a celebration of life on April 2, 2022, at the Community Center in Springfield, SD.
Mark was born Dec 9, 1961, to Woodrow and Florence (Cook) Ortscheid. He was incredibly proud of his large family being the 8th of 9 children.
Mark graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids 1980. He followed that with a welding certificate from MSTC. He married Connie Jagodzinski in 1981 they adopted two children Troy and Melody. The marriage ended in divorce 1988. While working at Copps Food Center Mark started his own cleaning and maintenance company that later became Ortscheid Construction, Inc. He loved working! It is hard to drive anywhere in Wisconsin Rapids and not see a place he either helped build or maintain.
Mark & Theresa started dating in fall of 1992 they married September 28, 1996. Mark helped raise and was incredibly proud of two daughters, Heather and Samantha. Mark and Theresa often visited and enjoyed Theresa’s and then equally Mark’s Springfield SD family and friends. They purchased a property there in 2012 with plans of converting it to a lodge as a retirement plan. As Mark’s health began to deteriorate the decision was made to move sooner than originally planned, starting the transition in fall of 2018. They also purchased the towns small hotel renaming it Springfield Inn. While Mark never quit loving work and was able to make progress on the original property what meant most to him was his time with his Grandchildren Gavin and Millie. Mark loved people. Having a lodging establishment made it easy for him to not only have family and friends from Wisconsin come at any time he was able to make even more friends with our guests. The city of Springfield was truly Mark’s final home. So many new friends made. Mark chose Springfield as his final resting place.
Mark is survived by his wife of 25 years, Theresa. Son Troy (Lisa) Ortscheid and grandson Jeffrey of Wisc. Rapids, Daughter Melody (Seth) Dupree of Arpin, WI also stepdaughters Heather (Christopher) Crawford and Granddaughter Mildred (Millie) as well as Samantha (Adam Webster) Banta and Grandson Gavin John all of Middleton WI.
He is further survived by his siblings Robert (Mary) Ortscheid, Linda Ortscheid, Joan (John) Barton all of Wisconsin Rapids, Ralph Ortscheid of Schofield, Kathleen Smith and Michael (Catherine) of Wausau. Sister Bonita (Michael) Dunn of Wallace MI, Pamela Sisson of Theodore Al. As well as In-laws: Mother and Father-in-law John and Janet Mahoney, Linda Harding of Carrollton MO, Mary Knuteson and Buck Smith of Wisconsin Rapids and Shawnna (Wayne) Parker of Keizer, OR. Mark was a proud Uncle to 15 Nieces 10 Nephews, 23 Great-Nieces and Nephews as well as 13 Great-Great-Nieces and Nephews. Family was huge to Mark but what he called “adapted” family was just as important. These included lifelong friends as well as best man and maid of honor at wedding Keith (Gerb) Gilbertson and Jeanne Hamel. As well as the entire Wynia family from South Dakota and all the incredibly good friends he has made there as well as Wisconsin.
Mark was predeceased by his Mother Florence and Father Woodrow whom I am sure are enjoying hugs right now as well as his brother in-law Terry Sisson and several and many beloved Aunts and Uncles.
In lieu of flowers, please consider posting a memory or story at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
