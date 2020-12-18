Irene Delores (Larson) Luikens, age 87 of Menno, SD died Thursday, December 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital Avera, Scotland, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Menno, SD with Rev. Brian Mosemann officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Menno, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Live streaming of his service may be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Due to COVID 19, those planning on attending are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing practices.
Online condolences may be sent: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Irene was born on November 30, 1933 to Carl and Mable (Owens) Larson in rural Lesterville. She was baptized @ Our Savior’s Lutheran, rural Menno & confirmed in Wanamingo, MN. She grew up on a farm south of Menno and attended Menno Public while working at the Scotland Café. Later in life Irene was proud to finish her education by obtaining her GED.
Irene worked at Scott’s Dime Store in Yankton, where a co-worker arranged a blind date with a young handsome man named Albert Luikens and they later married on October 19, 1952. Through this union they were blessed with six children, Dennis (Marlene) of Scotland, Dale (Sue) of Mitchell, David (Deb) of Parkston, Ron of Menno, Delores (Steve) Osterloo of Sioux Falls & Rhonda (Jim) Isaak of Scotland.
Irene was a compassionate, loving person and it showed through her work as a caregiver at the Menno-Olivet Care Center for 40+ years. She loved to bake and plant beautiful flower gardens, as she had a green thumb. She loved spending time with her family and cooking for them. She had a love for animals, especially horses. The thing she LOVED the most to do was play pinochle with family and friends, (come on Mosey!). You could see her driving around Menno in her golf cart or sitting on her front bench soaking up the sun.
She was a devoted Christian and had a faithful relationship with her Savior Jesus Christ. The love she had for Jesus was evident on how she loved her family and others.
Irene is survived by her loving husband Albert of 68 years, her 5 children, 13 grandchildren: Michael (Jackie) Luikens, Nathaniel (Shanda) Luikens, Andy Luikens and fiancé Dana, Daphne Sparks, Cassie (Eric) Frank, Yolanda (Jeff) Schulz, Chase (Brittni) Luikens, Alyssa (Kyle) Baier, Carly Osterloo, Ryan (Carla) Lantz, Trevor (Halley) Larson, and Jasa Isaak, 17 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Ruth Dupraz and numerous nieces and nephews.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Josephine Tuff & Lillian Heckenlaible, her brothers Casper Larson, Harold Larson, Clarence Larson, & Arnold Larson, granddaughter Dixie Luikens & son Dennis Luikens.
Irene had the biggest heart of gold and was generous and kind to everyone she met. She was selfless and always putting others first! She will be deeply missed! Well done, good and faithful servant! (Matthew 25:23)
The family requests instead of flowers that memorials, in her name, be directed to Cancer Research, American Heart Association, or Immanuel Lutheran Church.
