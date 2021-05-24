Robert “Bob” Deery, age 87, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Wakonda Heritage Manor in Wakonda, South Dakota.
A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Vangen Lutheran Cemetery in Mission Hill, South Dakota with Vicar Mary Hendricks Wilkens officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May, 26, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Robert “Bob” Deery was born July 4, 1933, in Jamestown, North Dakota, to Earl and Tillie (Skeim) Deery. He lived all of his younger years in Jamestown and attended school there. He was very active in sports, mostly football and baseball and was the captain of his football team. After graduation, Bob was in the Navy from 1952 to 1956. While in the Navy, he traveled around the world several times, including traveling to the South Pole and Antarctica. He was honorably discharged in 1956. After leaving the Navy, Bob moved back to Jamestown, where he met his wife Claudia who he married in 1966. They had four children: Robin, Charmel, Andrea and Jim and settled in Mission Hill, South Dakota where they lived for many years.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and baseball. He had a large baseball card and memorabilia collection and spent many years working with Yankton baseball teams. He was always coaching, umpiring or working on the diamonds. He also coached football and girls softball. He received the Optimist Friend of Youth Award for all of his years of coaching and there is an annual Bob Deery Classic baseball tournament in his honor every year. Bob was a wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, coach, mentor and all-around great person. He will be missed by many.
Survivors include his four children: Robin Deery of Santa Clara, California; Charmel Neal of Mission Hill, South Dakota; Andrea (Don) Hinchliffe of Madison, South Dakota and Jim (Larisa) Deery of Harrisburg, South Dakota; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and all ten of his siblings.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 25, 2021
