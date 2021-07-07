Anthony “Tony” Meeks, age 52 of Yankton, SD passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Fremont, NE.
Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Restore Church, 1603 Locust Street — Suite A, Yankton, with Pastor Jeff Mueller officiating. Tony’s services will be livestreamed and available for replay on the Restore Church Facebook page at Facebook.com/restoreyankton.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory of Yankton is assisting the family.
Tony was born July 19, 1968 in Monterey, CA. He was a 1987 graduate of Seaside HS in Seaside, CA. He lived in Marina, CA and worked at the Marina Grocery Outlet and Parks & Rec After School Program until 2003, when he moved to Bloomfield, NE. There he worked with his sister, Ami, managing her variety store. He moved to Yankton, SD in 2007. There he met his true love, Patricia, in 2016. He was absolutely devoted to “taking care of his woman,” as he was fond of saying, and they married on June 1, 2019. They were blessed with a total of 5 years together and had just celebrated their second wedding anniversary.
Tony enjoyed following baseball and football, participating in several fantasy leagues. He & his brother-in-law Mike took a yearly trip to Kansas City to see the Royals play whichever of the California teams happened to be in town.
Tony was very active in church. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Marina, where he was an Awana leader, and later joined Restore Church in Yankton. He loved Bible studies and working with the children’s nursery and Sunday School.
Tony loved life and having fun. He was always ready with a quick joke or funny story. He loved meeting and talking to people, and everyone he met was a friend.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Jasper & Rosemary Meeks and his sister Rosie Meeks.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Dannenbring) of Yankton, SD, sister Amelia Miles of Yankton, SD, and several nieces and nephews.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 8, 2021
