Funeral services for Leon “Leb” Malcom, age 75, of Spencer, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Bristow Community Hall in Bristow, Nebraska. Pastor Glen Stahlecker will officiate, with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
Leon died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Leon D. “Leb” Malcom was born to Charles Deloss Malcom and Mary (Boska) Malcom, in Lynch Nebraska on April 3, 1946. He attended school at Pickstown South Dakota. Leb married Janice Simpson on March 13, 1976, at Butte, Nebraska.
Leb was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He grew up in Gross, Nebraska and spent most of his life driving truck. Leb enjoyed spending time with his family, working outdoors on the farm and tinkering on whatever needed fixing.
Leb is survived by his daughters, Misty (Malcom) McCart and Mike of Atkinson, Jenice (Zimmerer) Abler and husband Byron of Elkhorn, NE, Debra (Zimmerer) Sedlacek and Paul; sons, Shawn Malcom and wife Brenda of Yankton, SD, Doug Zimmerer of Yankton, SD, and Mark Zimmerer and Deb of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lillian Dreger of Norfolk, NE.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Malcom; parents, Mary and DeLoss Malcom; brother, Ed Berger; brother-in-law, LeRay Dreger; and nephew, Allen Dreger.
