Marilyn Theresa Ginsbach, age 73, of Utica, South Dakota, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be in Sigel Cemetery in Utica, South Dakota.