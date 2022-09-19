Marilyn Theresa Ginsbach, age 73, of Utica, South Dakota, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be in Sigel Cemetery in Utica, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Adam Gleeson, Wyatt Jorgensen, Garrett Jorgensen, Elliott Jorgensen, Rylan Grimme, and Race Grimme.
Marilyn Theresa Ginsbach was born April 20, 1949, in Madison, South Dakota, to Louis and Edna (Eich) Hiller. She grew up on the farm and attended school in Colman, South Dakota. She married Ron Jorgensen on Jun 14, 1969, and to this union three children were born: Jim, Lisa and Doug. They moved to Madison and Marilyn worked as a cook for Headstart. Marilyn moved to Dell Rapids, South Dakota, and babysat for a few families in the area. She married Charles Ginsbach on December 4, 1982. They moved to Yankton, South Dakota and to this union two children were born: Gary and David. Marilyn babysat for a few years until she began her cleaning business, cleaning many homes in the Yankton area for over 20 years.
Marilyn was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton and was a devout Catholic. She was a simple, tidy, helpful woman who was always willing to help out her children or grandchildren and made every effort to make people feel special. She loved pajamas, animals, taking pictures and organizing them in albums, but above all else she loved her family.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Ginsbach of Utica, South Dakota; five children: Jim (Angie) Jorgensen of Volin, South Dakota; Lisa (Mike) Gleeson of Lincoln, Nebraska; Doug (Amber) Jorgensen of Utica, South Dakota; Gary (Kayla) Ginsbach of Yankton, South Dakota; and David (Stacey) Ginsbach of Yankton, South Dakota; step-children, Charlene (Greg) Vietor of Parker, South Dakota and Charles Ginsbach, Jr. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; nine grandchildren: Adam, Wyatt, Garrett, Krista, Elliott, Rylan, Race, Riken, and Shilo; one great grandson, Bentley; sister, Loretta Dangel of Turkey Ridge, South Dakota and brother, Ray Hiller of Bellingham, Washington.
