Autumn Dion Nov 15, 2022 5 hrs ago

Autumn Dion, 59, of Wagner, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Sioux Falls.

Services are 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Burial is in the Native American Church Cemetery, rural Wagner. Wake services began Monday at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
