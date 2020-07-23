Larry D. Jackson, age 79 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Bickford Memory Care Assisted Living in Sioux City, Iowa.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, NE.
Larry Dean Jackson was born on February 25, 1941 in Crofton, NE to Donald and Ruby (Schmidt) Jackson. He grew up in Crofton and graduated from Crofton High School in 1959. Larry served his country as a Sea Bee in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1966. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, spending 3 of his 6 years overseas. After his time in the military, he met his wife Jerry Lay in California. The two of them were married on April 2, 1966 in Las Vegas, NV. Larry and Jerry moved back to Crofton, where they lived the remainder of their lives.
Larry worked as a service repair man until the mid-1980s. He was very handy and was known to be able to fix anything. From the mid-1980s until he retired around 2010, Larry drove truck for Alumax Extrusions in Yankton, SD. He enjoyed going on walks and would often pick up bottles and cans because recycling was important to him. He also loved to tinker with things and was always helping people fix anything that was broken. Larry’s family and friends were very important to him. He enjoyed visiting them and playing cards with the guys in Crofton after he retired.
Larry is survived by his son, Terry (Deedee) Jackson, of Sioux City, IA; grandchildren, Brittany Close, Shelly Jackson, Mallory Jackson, Cody Jackson; great-granddaughter, Alayna Close; brother, Dwayne (Marigay) Jackson of Crofton, NE; and sisters, Carole Juergens of Antioch, TN; Linda Jackson of Yankton, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jerry on April 14, 2001 at the age of 64.
Memorials may be directed to PO Box 404, Crofton, NE 68730.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 24, 2020
