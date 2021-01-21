Raymond H. Doering, 76, of Yankton passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton. Burial will be in the Frankfort Cemetery, rural Crofton.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Ray’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
