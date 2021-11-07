George Feilmeier Nov 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save George H. Feilmeier, 93, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton. Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Nov 5, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Janitorial - Bomgaars Nov 4, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award WinnerVictim Identified In Charles Mix County Fatal CrashMichael RokusekSteven ListFormer YHS Band Director Tapped To Revive Mount Marty Concert BandCatherine HunhoffMichael RokusekPoll: Strong Support For South Dakota AG RemovalHelen HunhoffRalph Long Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (21)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (20)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (7)Letter: Boundaries (5)Memories Of The Surge (4)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented