Dorice Virginia McEvoy, age 101, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Dorice was born July 23, 1919 in Newton, Iowa to Ramon and Myrtle (Hall) Bell. She grew up on a farm near Reasnor, IA and graduated from Newton High School in 1937. Dorice married Edward B. “Mac” McEvoy on November 18, 1940 in Huron, SD. After Mac’s service in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, they resided in Boone and Webster City, IA for a short time before moving to Yankton in 1949. Dorice was a buyer and sales person for McEvoy’s Infants and Clothing and Style Shops in Yankton and Vermillion. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Altar Society, PEO, Questers, and Daughters of the American Revolution. Dorice loved to garden and was a member of the Yankton Garden Club. She also loved playing bridge and was involved in several bridge clubs.
Dorice is survived by her four children: Mary Ann (Lawrence) Northway of Laurens, IA, Sarah McEvoy (Rick Burrington) of Deadwood, SD, Polly (Jerry) Sedlacek of Port Orchard, WA, and Patrick (Gale) McEvoy of Rochester, MN; eight grandchildren: Laura (Greg) Sangwin and Luke Northway, Cassie (Chad) Stoeser and Cole Burrington, Kyle Sedlacek and Leah (Garrett) Potter, and Reece McEvoy and Braeden McEvoy; eight great grandchildren Laina, Zane, Violet and Vance Sangwin, Rylie, Mason and Delaney Stoeser, and Lexi Potter.
Dorice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mac of November 14, 1994; and two brothers, Robert and Ramon.
