Terry Michael Novak, age 62, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A celebration of Terry’s life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Terry was born December 22, 1957 in Yankton, South Dakota to Marvin “Red” and Loreen (Hovorka) Novak. He grew up in Yankton where he attended school. Terry worked at Central Inspection in Houston, Texas for a few years, but spent most of his life living in Yankton. Throughout the years, he worked at Gurney Seed and Nursery, Hasting Filter and Gehl Manufacturing. Terry enjoyed having a Budweiser with his family and many friends. He also enjoyed music and going to concerts. Terry loved the outdoors where he spent many years on the Missouri River fishing, camping, trapping, hunting and gardening. He loved all kinds of animals and was a big hearted, kind, and caring man. He was devoted to his family and loved spending time with them.
Terry is survived by five brothers and two sisters: Nola Novak of Mesquite, NV, Mike Novak of Yankton, Kenny (Valerie) Novak of Yankton, Sparrow Novak of Yankton, John (Donna) Novak of Gillette, WY, Bob Novak of Yankton, and Lori (Jimmy) Myers of Yankton; seven nieces and nephews: Stacy, Jeremy, Josh, Amanda, Ken “Carlo”, Kayla, and Jacob; five great nephews: Edison, Jay “Scooter”, Jesse, Jaxon, and Calvin; and many cousins and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin “Red” and Loreen Novak.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 12, 2020
