Jack Richardson Jan 18, 2022 7 hrs ago

Jack Richardson, 92, of Coloma, Michigan, and formerly of Yankton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Woodland Terrace, Coloma.

Private family services will be held. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details.
