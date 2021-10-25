Rodell Irving Oct 25, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodell Irving, 59, of Mitchell died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at her home in Mitchell.Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Burial is in the Cedar Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Lake Andes. Wake services began Monday at the Community Center.Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Two Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify by family Updated Oct 22, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Various Positions Available - ASTEC Oct 23, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate: Wednesday Accidents In Yankton County Connected; Police Pursuit InvolvedGrocery Prices On The RiseMountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities SayYST Police Search For Missing ManLattie Jr. and Carol DraughonLeon SchremppA Global Triumph For YanktonImogene TrampDaily Record: ArrestsRonald Tappe Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Time To Clean House (32)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (32)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (11)Noem’s Activities (9)Letter: Descended From King George III? (9)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Letter: Boundaries (5)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
