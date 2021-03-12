Donald Glanzer, 76, of Bridgewater passed away March 9 at Oakview Terrace.
Donald married Letha Hofer in 1966.
Donald is survived by his wife Letha. Sons Scott(Rhonda) and Matthew of Bridgewater; daughters Lisa (Tim) Nichols of Inman KS and Lori (Chris) Sperling of Canistota; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; his sisters Lois and Lucille Hofer of Bridgewater.
Memorial services will be Tuesday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at the Emery Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. at the church.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 13, 2021
