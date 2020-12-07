Adele Nelson, age 96 of Yankton, SD passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
Private family funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
“Walk-through” visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Adele’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend the visitation in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Steven Mutz, Russ Young, Ehrin Nelson, Nathan Nelson and granddaughters, Lisa Lyons, Chirsten Broz, Breanna Elam, Mignette Young-Smith, Micayla Young, Katie Rederick, Jessica Nelson, and Calli Rae James.
Adele was born April 10, 1924 to Clarence and Twila Schanche, second of 7 children, at the original Schanche farm North Yankton County of South Dakota. She completed 8 years of elementary school in country schools, then moved into Yankton and stayed with family friends to attend Yankton High School.
In 1942 Adele was united in marriage to Floyd Nelson. To this union five children were born, Connie, Cathy, Lana, Delmar, and Lori.
Adele was active in the UCC church, serving on many church boards, was a member of Extension Club for 40 years, volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital for 30 years, belonged to the Quilt Guild, and worked at a fabric store. She loved animals, and enjoyed pet cats and dogs, as well as cockatiels, parakeets, and canaries. She was also a seamstress, making many clothes for her family, sewing for others, and creating many quilts. Every family member received a quilt for special milestones including school graduations and weddings. She enjoyed baking for the family and special friends, especially chocolate chip cookies. Every Christmas she made a delicious assortment of cookies and candy and enjoyed giving these homemade goodies as gifts.
Adele enjoyed family gatherings and especially enjoyed the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sundays always included attending church which was very important to her. She loved trips “up the country” to visit where she grew up, bus tours, and attending Daniel O’Donnell concerts.
Adele is survived by her five children, Connie (Bill) Schupbach, Cathy Stanton, Lana Nelson, Delmar (Melissa) Nelson, and Lori (TJ) James; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brothers, CA (Ruth) Schanche, and Delmar (Donna) Schanche; sister, Sharon (Bob) Nagel; sisters-in-law, Delores Nelson, Ella Nelson, and Mary Schanche; and lifetime friend, Phyllis Christiansen.
Adele was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd (1999); sons-in-law, George Stanton, and Ron Young; grandson, Joseph Peterson; parents, Clarence and Twila Schanche; brothers, Cletus, Terrell, and Donald Schanche; 4 brothers-in-law; and 3 sisters-in-law.
Memorials may be sent to United Church of Christ, 210 W. 5th, Yankton, SD 57078.
