Kathryn T. Kathol, 92, of Bow Valley, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sts. Peter & Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 6-8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
