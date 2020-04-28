George “Pal” Stull, Jr., age 89, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away peacefully under the care of hospice and the care of his loving wife on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home in Yankton.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Pastor Errin Mulberry officiating. The funeral will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live as well as on George’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will take place at a later date in Beach City Cemetery in Beach, North Dakota.
George “Pal” Stull, Jr. was born September 5, 1930, in Beach, North Dakota, to George Sr. and Minnie (Miltenberger) Stull. He grew up on a farm in Sentinel Butte, North Dakota and attended country school. He graduated from Beach High School in 1949, and helped farm the homeplace with his brother Ted. Pal worked for other areas farmers including his brothers, Willis and John. He married Jean Ridenhower on September 4, 1959, in Beach and Pal began working for Soil Conservation Service in Beach. Pal was transferred to Watford City, North Dakota, in 1964 and Pal was the primary tree planter for the county. They were active members of Watford City Wesleyan Church and became CYC Leaders.
In September of 1975, Pal was transferred to Mott, North Dakota, and continued to work in soil conservation. Pal and Jean became members of Zoar Congregational Church, where Pal became a deacon. Pal retired from soil conservation in 1989 and moved to Dickinson, North Dakota. He began working for the Stark County Watershed District and also became an elder at Hillside Baptist Church in Dickinson. Pal retired in 2002 and moved to Yankton to live with their son, Terry. After his retirement, Pal mowed for the park service in Yankton and became members of Calvary Baptist Church.
Pal was a patient, gentle man who was always considered a peacemaker while working in soil conservation. He enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, reading Louis L’Amour books, hunting, fishing, and doing crossword puzzles. He loved the outdoors, planting trees, and visiting with people. He had a strong faith in God and loved being a witness for Him.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Stull of Yankton; two sons: Terry Stull of Yankton and Roger (Lisa) Stull of Traverse City, Michigan; two grandsons: Anthony (Analyn) Stull of Las Vegas, Nevada and Christopher George Stull of Los Angeles, California; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Calvary Baptist Church Life Fund.
To post an online sympathy message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 29, 2020
Commented