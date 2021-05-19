Raymond Schneider, age 103, of Scotland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
His funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are under the direction of Goglin Funeral Home. Visit www.goglinfh.com.
