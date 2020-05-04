Due to current health concerns, private services for James G. Odens, 79, of Avon are being held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the church cemetery, rural Springfield. The service will be live streamed at the Emmanuel Reformed Church YouTube site.
Friends and family are welcome to join the procession from church to the cemetery at approximately 11:30 a.m. to pay their respects. The family hopes to have a Celebration of Jim’s life at a later date.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Avon Ambulance.
James Garrit Odens, “Jimmer,” son of Jerry and Grace (Kuiper) Odens was delivered by his grandmother on the family farm on October 29, 1940. He died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.
Jim was baptized and made his profession of faith at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. He raised his children in the same church and served on the consistory as a deacon and also served on the cemetery board.
Jim attended several country schools and graduated from Springfield High School in 1959. After high school he farmed with his father south of Avon and continued to farm the same ground for the rest of his life. He married Patricia Engel in 1963. Two daughters, Melanie and Jennifer were born to their union.
Farming was his life. He worked very hard and raised cattle and hogs. He loved to tinker and could fix almost anything. He invented his own farm gadgets from the time he was a boy.
Jim will be remembered for his love for his family. His family was his priority; he took great pride in them and had a special love for his granddaughter and great granddaughter. Jim loved listening to music and dancing, especially a good polka. He was a phone talker and would call cousins all over the United States, as well as friends and family around home.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife Patricia Odens of Springfield, daughters Melanie (Greg) Olson of Chamberlain and Jennifer and fiancé Ted Stangeland of Jasper, MN; granddaughter Allison Odens; great granddaughter Harriet Odens; and nephew Bruce (Nola) Odens of CA.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Philip Odens in infancy and Burnell (Georgia Ann) Odens; and nephew Loren (Donna) Odens.
