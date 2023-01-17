Pearl A. Lyons, age 92, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Sanford Vermillion Care Center in Vermillion, South Dakota surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.