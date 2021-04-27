Curtis Rasmussen, 90 of Viborg, passed away on April 26, 2021 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the United Methodist Church, Viborg.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel, Viborg. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/HofmeisterJonesFuneralHome/.
Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
Curtis Owen Rasmussen entered his heavenly home on April 26, 2021. He was prepared and looking forward to the transition.
Curtis was born on September 25, 1930 at home in Viborg to Carl Christian Olaf Rasmussen (Chris O.) and Carrie E. Larsen Rasmussen. His grandparents were Carl August & Anna Rasmussen of Denmark and Lars S. Larsen & Greta Jensen Peterson Larsen of Danville/Viborg, SD. He joined his siblings: Earl, Ray, Ada, Darold and Everett. Curtis went to country school and graduated from Viborg Public School with honors in 1948. He loved playing football and basketball. Curtis joined his father in farming until the draft service called him to serve from 1955-1957 at Fort Riley, Kansas where he was in Communications/Morse Code. When he completed his service, he returned home to the Rasmussen farm located in Swan Lake Township.
On October 11, 1959, Curtis was united in marriage to the love of his life, Roberta Peterson at the Viborg Methodist Church with Reverend Bob McBride officiating. They had 61 wonderful years together. To this union 4 children were blessed to them: Chris Owen, Julie Ann, Robert Ray and Alan Wesley.
Curtis’ mother, Carrie, passed away to her heavenly home on November 1959 and Curtis’ father came to live with them until his passing in 1968.
Curtis was a diversified farmer; milking Holstein dairy cows, producing purebred Spotted Poland and Chester White swine and raising crops. He loved farming with a passion. Later, his sons joined the farming operation, forming Ag Specs, Inc. He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and served as church treasurer and trustee. He spent 44 years serving as treasurer of Swan Lake Township, 26 years working with the SD/Viborg Pork Show, and numerous years as Turner County 4-H Leader (Ghost Town Go-Getters). He also served in the American Legion, on the state and on the national Spot & Chester White boards, and the Daneville Heritage Museum board. Additionally, he received the Spotted Hall of Fame Award. Curtis received his 60 year pin from Masonic Joppa Lodge, serving in different positions as well as doing the 32 degrees. He was also a member of the El Raid Shriners in Sioux Falls. And, Curtis served as President of the Rosehill Cemetery for many years.
Curtis enjoyed traveling to national swine shows, showing and selling hogs. Above all, Curtis loved his children and he is extremely proud of them. When he retired in 1994 and moved into town, it was tough to keep him off the farm. He had a quiet demeanor, but also a firm look.
He enjoyed family reunions, fishing, playing cards and participating in Danish Days. His heritage came from his father who came from Denmark, as well as both grandparents. He was even selected to be Danish King in 2019. Curtis enjoyed watching his 10 grandchildren’s activities and his 10 great-grandchildren having fun. Each one was a source of pride, joy and laughter. He had a fruitful 90 years of life.
In heaven, Curtis joined his parents; siblings Earl (Lorraine) Rasmussen, Ray (Iona) Rasmussen, Ada (James) Oakland, Darold (LaFerne) Rasmussen; sister and brother-in-law Neil (Sharon) Yost, brother-in-law Richard Sorum; and nieces Renee Anderson and Sandy Diver. Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Roberta; children Chris (Mary) Rasmussen, Julie (Rick) Hanssen, Robert Rasmussen and Alan (Rochelle) Rasmussen; brother Everett (Delores) Rasmussen of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren Tyler (Grace) Rasmussen, Brecken, Blakely; Dallas Rasmussen; Alex Rasmussen (Dalton Dawes); Nicole (Lucus) Plendl, Levi, Jacie Jo, Wyatt, Ty; Courtney Rasmussen, Owen, Chase; Callie (Nate) Kirby, Luella; Jordan Hanssen; Rosalyn Rasmussen (Brandon Devries), Nora Grayce; Olivia Rasmussen and Calvin O. Rasmussen.
Grandpa Curtis says, “Love you all. I’m in a good place because I believe and love my Lord Jesus. God will take care of me like he has always done.”
Blessed be his memory.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 28, 2021
