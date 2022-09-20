Shirley Vavruska, age 85 of Tyndall, SD passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall.

Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Chapel in Tyndall. There will be a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m.