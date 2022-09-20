Shirley Vavruska, age 85 of Tyndall, SD passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall.
Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Chapel in Tyndall. There will be a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 22 at the Tyndall Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Tabor.
Shirley Maxine Simantel was born April 24, 1937, west of Scotland. She attended several grade schools and graduated from Scotland High School. She met the love of her life Eugene Vavruska while working at the café. They were married May 20, 1955. They lived on the family farm near Tyndall where they raised their two children, Barb and Mark. They farmed and moved into Tyndall in 1984.
Shirley taught Sunday School for many years and was a member of the Tyndall Presbyterian Church and the Legion Auxiliary. She served on the board of the Good Samaritan Home, did volunteer work and worked part-time at the Dairy Queen. She was a part-time caregiver for her mother and mother-in-law.
Surviving are her husband, Eugene of Tyndall; daughter, Barb (Gary) Fish of Brandon; Mark (special friend, Sharon Barnett) of Tupelo, MS; two grandchildren, Taylor (Maria) Fish of Victoria, MN and Bailey (Spencer) Moore of Sioux Falls; two great-grandchildren, Sullivan and Callum Fish, both of Victoria; brother, Gary (Gladys) Simantel of Freeman; nieces, Kristi (Ron) Diede of Menno and Shelly Simantel Horr (Rodger) of Sioux Falls; nephew, Jeff Simantel of Park Forest, IL and sister-in-law, Margie Sternhagen of Dante.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ervin in 1969; mother, Olive in 1996; brother, Larry in 2017 and sister-in-law, Wanda in 2004.
Shirley was a loyal Twins fan and enjoyed reading, walking, gardening, spending time with family and baking — especially kolaches for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
