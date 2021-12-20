Jolene Primeaux, 61, of Marty, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Community Center in Marty. Burial is in the Native American Church Cemetery, rural Wagner.

Wake services will begin Monday at the Marty Community Center.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.