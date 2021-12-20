Jolene Primeaux Dec 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jolene Primeaux, 61, of Marty, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Community Center in Marty. Burial is in the Native American Church Cemetery, rural Wagner.Wake services will begin Monday at the Marty Community Center. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Cute small 2-bedroom house $590/month plus deposit. No pets/ inside $590 Updated Dec 17, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Positions Available - Avera Dec 18, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesVernon KaulTwo Men Facing Felony Charges In Crofton IncidentSara SoukupLinda TrampYankton College Moves Into Its New HomeSettlement Reached In Lawsuit Over 2017 DeathDennis PravecekTraining For The UnthinkableTerry ReisnerDennis Pravecek Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (46)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (9)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (4)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented