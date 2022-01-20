Robert Gramkow, 71, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Avon, entered into Heaven Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Avatar Norton in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Avon. Burial is in the church cemetery, rural Avon, with military honors.

Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 3-4 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. prayer service.

Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.