Arthur Tuttle, age 90, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. on June 13, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Yankton with Reverend Ron Johnson officiating. The funeral will also be streamed live on Art’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on June 12, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Art was born May 6, 1930 in Laurel, Nebraska to Ray and Hazel (Josiassen) Tuttle. He graduated from Hartington High School in Hartington, Nebraska and then enlisted in the US Army. Art worked as a mechanic at several Army bases during the Korean War. On April 16, 1954, he married Bernice Sparks in Yankton, South Dakota. After their marriage, they farmed with his father in the Hartington area for several years. Art and Bernice moved to Illinois and Art worked with his brother as a mechanic at the gas station they owned. After the station closed, Art delivered milk in Clarendon Hills and the surrounding areas for about 10 years. Art then went back to school and became certified as a water plant operator for the city of Clarendon Hills. After Art’s retirement, they enjoyed spending time traveling around the country in their motorhome, searching for records in libraries, cemeteries and battlefields of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. Art was a scout master for many years as his sons were growing up. In 2002, they moved to Yankton. Art enjoyed riding motorcycles, singing and playing the organ. He enjoyed his independence, had a great sense of humor, was happy to see his family and friends, and loved telling stories. Art treasured his family and loved planning the 100th-year family reunion in August of 2019.
Art is survived by four sons: Gerald (Nancy) Tuttle of Hayward, WI, Keith Tuttle of Plainfield, IL, Steve Tuttle of Yankton, and Daniel (Peggy) Tuttle of Spring, TX; four grandchildren: Kevin (Deborah), Sandra, Cory (Keila), and Chuck Jr.; three great grandchildren: Noah, Elizabeth, and Ryleigh; sister, Shirley Campbell of Loveland, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
Art was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice on June 9, 2017; son, Charles; daughter-in-law, Jan; four brothers: Bob, Glen, Daryl and Don Tuttle; and two sisters, Doris Kathol and Mardell Schulte.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 10, 2020
