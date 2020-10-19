Robert Wood, 80, of Vermillion, SD passed away Monday at his residence with his family by his side.
Bob was born July 28, 1940 in Winona, MN to Bill and Harriet (Green) Wood, he attended schools in Minnesota, receiving his BS degree from Winona State in 1962 and his MS degree in 1963. In 1966, he married Elizabeth Gunhus in Kenyon, MN and he then went on to receive his Ed.D. from the University of Montana in 1968.
Bob was a professor at the University of South Dakota from 1968-2002 and continued doing a Geography Correspondence Course until 2012. He was voted professor of the year by USD students and also USD Greek organization, Outstanding USD professor by Burlington Northern and received the Belbas-Larson Award for most tenured professor. He wrote the “Ask The Professor” column for the Argus Leader from 1987-2002, was responsible for many grants, held many positions at USD, Wrote international agreements for USD and universities in Germany, Japan, the UK, Poland and Spain. Over the years, he has been awarded many positions and awards through numerous societies and boards. Bob established the Robert Wood/Elizabeth Wood Elementary Education/Special Education Scholarship Endowment at USD (2002). He currently held positions with the First Bank and Trust Community Board, President of the Clay Rural Water System Board.
Bob was a stamp collector, a ham radio operator who worked every country on voice and code except N. Korea. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan for many years. Bob enjoyed planting gardens of vegetables and flowers; each spring was beautiful!
Starting in 2001, Bob and Liz traveled to every continent and especially enjoyed working with the penguins in Antarctica.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Liz, his son Bill and a granddaughter Gracie all of Vermillion.
We’re thankful for the Sioux Falls Sanford Medical Staff, The Vermillion Medical Clinic, Vermillion First Responders and Sheriff’s Department, Steve Miller and The Hansen Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will by 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 30 at the Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion, SD. Visit HansenFuneralHome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 20, 2020
