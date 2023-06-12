Lucile Masten

Lucile Masten

Lucile Opal Masten age 98 of Yankton, SD, and formerly of Crofton, NE, died on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton, SD, with the Rev. Errin Mulberry officiating. Burial will be at the Greenwood cemetery in Wayne, Nebraska. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 14, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church in Yankton.