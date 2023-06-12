Lucile Masten

Lucile Opal Masten age 98 of Yankton, SD, and formerly of Crofton, NE, died on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton, SD, with the Rev. Errin Mulberry officiating. Burial will be at the Greenwood cemetery in Wayne, Nebraska. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 14, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church in Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Tramp, Chris Tramp, Alex Macphearson, Adam Naber, Brent Masten, and Nick Masten. Honorary pallbearers will be Lucile’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lucile Opal was born on May 19, 1925, in Dakota City, Nebraska, to Floyd Michael and Grace Julia (Shadbolt) Keene. Lucile attended country school in Winnebago, NE, walking two miles to school. She then attended the 7th grade in Walthill, NE, prior to graduating from Walthill High School in 1943. She worked at the Triple A Government office in Walhill, then worked in Sioux City, Iowa, for a Wind Charger Factory for eight months. Lucile married Francis Everett Masten on July 5, 1947, in Ogallala, NE. Francis’s work as a teacher and superintendent brought them to Gandy, NE, then Walthill, NE, and finally North Bend, NE ,over a span of 28 years. Lucile worked at the North Bend Central school cafeteria and helped at the nursing home. She and Francis retired to Crofton, Nebraska, in 1984. Francis died on December 6, 2002, at the age of 79 years.
Lucile spent over 30 years going to the Bibleville Retirement Village in Alamo, Texas. She would spend three months there in the winter through the end of March. She sang in the choir and always enjoyed the pot-luck suppers. She was a member of the Good Sam camping club and was an artist. She painted many oil paintings, cards, and other masterpieces. Lucile enjoyed her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, camping, and travelling. Getting together with friends was always cherished by Lucile.
Lucile is survived by her three children and spouses Barry (Marchelle) Masten of Lincoln, Rhonda (Chuck) Tramp of Wynot, Jana (Paul) Buresh of Keansburg, N.J.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Grace Keene; husband Francis; six-year-old sister Esther Mae Keene, and a brother Larry (Dorothy) Keene.
