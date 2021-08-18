Larry Lee Parish, 72 of Yankton, SD passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at the First Assembly of God, Yankton, SD. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Larry Parish, age 72, of Yankton, SD, passed away Sunday August 15, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home.
Larry Lee Parish was born on June 11, 1949, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Elvin and Erma (Stroh) Parish.
Larry worked various road construction jobs in his life, but enjoyed hunting deer, pheasant and raccoon most of all. All six girls and his grandson Zach enjoyed hunting with him too.
He married Martha (Fiedler) Tripp in 1973 and had six girls from this union: Melissa, Jenn, Virginia, Michelle, Liz and Jessica. He married Sandi Sage in January 2007. They enjoyed camping, hiking, trail walking and watching movies together. They also shared a deep and abiding love of the Lord and their church family.
He is survived by his wife Sandi Parish of Yankton, SD. His six daughters: Melissa (Kurtis) Frey of Kaylor, SD, Jenn (Charles) Morales of Yankton, SD, Virginia Parish of St. Helena, CA, Michelle (Ryan) Stemper of Columbia, TN, Liz Parish of Yankton, SD, Jessica Parish of Yankton, SD; fourteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; siblings Lyle Parish of Sioux Falls, SD and Darlys (Pat) Moulton of Payson, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elvin and Erma, sisters Darlene Carley and Deanne Rauscher, Grandson Joseph Frey, Nephews Willie Parish and Tommy Rauscher Jr.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 19, 2021
