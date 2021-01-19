James E. Cooper, 85, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel with the Rev. Charity Potter officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Post 54 & the Laurel VFW Post 4504.
Visitation will be on Thursday morning, at church, from 9 a.m. until service time. Face masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and funeral.
You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Commented