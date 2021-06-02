Sept. 12, 1933-May 23, 2021
Doris Toczek of Oak Harbor, WA passed away in her home after an extended illness on May 23, 2021 at the age of 87.
She was born in Yankton, SD to Ernest and Daphine Abelson. She was a graduate of the class of 1951 at Yankton High School. Doris married Don Toczek in Yankton, SD on June 28, 1955 and together they had 3 children.
Shortly after they moved from Yankton to Sierra Vista, AZ and then finally to Oak Harbor in 1966 where Don built their home. While in Arizona, Doris worked in civil service from 1961 until 1966. Doris resumed her civil service at NAS Whidbey in 1968. She retired in 1996 as a lead accounting technician after 33 years of service as a federal employee.
She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church for 55 years. She was very active with the Little Lambs Preschool, Social Ministries and served as the Sunday School director for 32 years. She touched many lives with her generousity and listening ear. She was always there for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her children Debby Toczek (Nydam) and husband Jerry of Moxee, WA; David Toczek of Peoria, AZ; Doug Toczek and wife Tammy of Graham, WA; sister’s Mildred Zimmerman of Yankton, SD and Beverly Bence of Sun City, AZ; and brother Robert Abelson of Shelton, WA. Doris was also grandma to six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Memorials can be made in her name to Concordia Lutheran Church or the North Whidbey Help House.
