Daniel Heine of Vermillion, SD passed away on November 15, 2020 at Sanford Care Center.
He was born June 13, 1946 in Yankton, SD to Leonard and Mary Heine. He attended school in St. Helena, NE and graduated from Yankton High School. Following graduation Danny joined the Army and served in Vietnam.
Dan returned to farming in Vermillion. He loved planting fruit trees and sweet corn for family and friend. Reading, and playing cards with his family was his favorite past time. On July 18, 2019 Dan married Mary Leary.
He is survived by his wife Mary, and four brothers: Francis (Doris) of Vermillion, Myron (Carolyn) of St. Helena, NE, Donavon (Darlene) Wieseler of Davenport, FL and Gary (Doreen) Wieseler of Copperopolis, CA. He is also survived by six sisters: Geraldine Remmes of Vermillion, Mary L. Heine and Joyce McMahon of Eudora, KS, Lois (Lee) Lammers of Hartington, NE, Lynn (Denny) Hochstein of Elkhorn, NE, Michelle (Donny) Becker of Yankton, SD and a sister-in-law Mary Jane of Vermillion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Phyllis Singer, his brother Paul and his brother in laws, Tom Chytka, and Bill Remmes.
A private funeral Mass for the family will be held at St Agnes Church, Monday November 23 at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Catholic School, Vermillion, SD.
