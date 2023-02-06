Dennis Mitchell

Dennis Ray Mitchell, age 84, Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Human Services Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Dennis Ray Mitchell was born November 23, 1938, in Pipestone, Minnesota, to Gerald and Josephine (Steward) Mitchell. He grew up in Brookings, South Dakota, and graduated from Brooking High School in 1957. He enjoined boxing in his youth and won many matches, including the Golden Gloves. He attained his pilot’s license from South Dakota State University and started Mitchell Ariel Spraying and sprayed all over South Dakota. He married Mary Hoffman in August 27, 1963, in Rayville, Louisiana and together had three children. They moved to Yankton, South Dakota, and Denny continued spraying until selling his business. He started Mitchell Fertilizer Plant and operated the plant for a few years. He then developed Mitchell Stewart Development in Yankton and built many homes in the Yankton area.
Dennis was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. He had a dry sense of humor and enjoyed hunting but especially enjoyed training and running field trial dogs. He loved dogs and developed many champions in field trials.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Mitchell of Yankton, South Dakota; five grandchildren: Jesse Pike of Vermillion, South Dakota; Greg (Tracy) Mitchell of Yankton; Michelle Mitchell of Ainsworth, Nebraska; Marcus (Lexie) Mitchell of Yankton; and Katrina Smith of Yankton; three great grandchildren: Alex, Matthew and Nellie; son-in-law, Doug Smith of Yankton and one sister, Mary Kay Sones of Atlanta, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald Mitchell; daughter, Cathy Smith; sister, Pat McCormick and brother, Jack Mitchell.
