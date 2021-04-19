Geraine Fae Kline, 91 of Yankton passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.
Private family memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Kwen Sanderson officiating. Cremation entombment will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton.
Livestreaming of Geraine’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Commented