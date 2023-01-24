Marsha Goeken
Courtesy Photo

Marsha Vae Goeken, age 64, of North Hollywood, CA, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, Burbank, CA.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Friday, January 27, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotland, SD.