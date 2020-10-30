Dayle D. Colberg, age 89 years, of Inwood, IA and former resident of Yankton, SD passed away October 28, 2020 at Fellowship Village in Inwood.
Dayle grew up on a farm near Inwood and attended Iowa and South Dakota State University. Dayle served his country in the US Army in Korea during the Korean War. Dayle obtained his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State University and was a large animal veterinarian in Woonsocket and Platte, SD and also a USDA meat inspector in Yankton, SD for many years. Dayle enjoyed fowl hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening and having coffee at Hy-Vee in Yankton where he was known as “Doc.”
Dayle is survived by his sister, Charmaine Pedersen of Inwood; nieces Tami (Mark) Miller and Terri (Gene) Boysen; nephews Kim (Sandy) Colberg and Kent (Lynn) Colberg. Dayle was preceded in death by his parents, Rinold and Edna Colberg; brother, Rolland Colberg; sister-in-law Marcy Colberg-Alcorn; and brother-in-law, Art Pedersen.
A service and burial with military honors has been held at Richland Cemetery in Inwood.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Fellowship Village for their care of Dayle for the last two years of his life.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 31, 2020
Commented