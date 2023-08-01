Christopher Bartling, 47, of Vermillion, SD, passed away Sunday, July 30, at his residence.

Chris was born February 16, 1976, in Vermillion, South Dakota to Jerald (Jerry) and Elizabeth (Jody) (Wolf) Bartling. He loved sports his whole life. He participated in baseball, football, soccer, basketball, wrestling, and track. He played on State Championship teams in baseball and football. He graduated from Vermillion High School in 1994 and attended the University of South Dakota where he played football for the Coyotes until graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He went on to receive his master’s degree in education and moved to Omaha, Nebraska where he taught Biology at Omaha South High School. He married Ligia Delgado, but they were later divorced. He was currently working on his master’s degree in Kinesiology and Sports Medicine. He was currently working in sales for Blue-peak Internet.