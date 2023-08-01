Christopher Bartling, 47, of Vermillion, SD, passed away Sunday, July 30, at his residence.
Chris was born February 16, 1976, in Vermillion, South Dakota to Jerald (Jerry) and Elizabeth (Jody) (Wolf) Bartling. He loved sports his whole life. He participated in baseball, football, soccer, basketball, wrestling, and track. He played on State Championship teams in baseball and football. He graduated from Vermillion High School in 1994 and attended the University of South Dakota where he played football for the Coyotes until graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He went on to receive his master’s degree in education and moved to Omaha, Nebraska where he taught Biology at Omaha South High School. He married Ligia Delgado, but they were later divorced. He was currently working on his master’s degree in Kinesiology and Sports Medicine. He was currently working in sales for Blue-peak Internet.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Vervil Wolf and Fred and Helen Bartling, his uncle, Jim Bartling and an aunt, Patricia Wolf.
Chris is survived by his parents, Jerry and Jody of Vermillion, two brothers, sister-in-law and niece: Brett (Brother) and Stephanie (Sister-In-Law) of Omaha, Shawn of Vermillion and his niece, Emersen, of Omaha. Also surviving him are all his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 4, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Vermillion, with burial to follow in the Bluffview Cemetery in Vermillion. Visitation will be 6:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 3, with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. at the Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion.
Commented