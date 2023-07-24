Lawrence (Larry) Pokorney

Lawrence Dean Pokorney was born on February 16, 1949, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Joseph and Elsie (Nedved) Pokorney. He was raised briefly on their family farm outside of Yankton, eventually moving into town. He received his education from Yankton High School, followed by four years in the US Air Force, and then three years at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Larry worked various jobs, including in a grocery store, construction, marketing, banking and 13 years in the cabinetry business with Chuck Webber. The last 25 years of his working career were spent with the U.S. Postal Service until he retired in 2015.
Larry was united in marriage to Juanita Catherine Lapour on August 28, 1971, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The couple made their home in Yankton and were blessed with their wonderful children, son Ryan and daughter Melissa.
Larry had a somewhat quiet personality but loved family get-togethers, especially the food. Being of bohemian heritage, Larry was always up for a good joke. Larry enjoyed bowling, hunting, yard work and especially golf with his brother Duane. Larry was blessed with being a husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He was grateful for his time on this earth and was very proud of Ryan and Melissa and all their accomplishments. He will always be grateful of the time he has shared with his wife Juanita and their family.
Larry is survived by his wife Juanita of 51 years, his son, Ryan {Tanya) and daughter, Melissa (Josh Muhmel) as well as grandchildren, Lilly, Eleanore, Agatha (Aggie), and Vivienne. In addition, he is survived by his brother Laddie (Minerva) and sister Darlene, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Elsie, his brother Don and wife, Kaye, his brother, Duane and his wife, Georgia, and an infant brother.
Commented