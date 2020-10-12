James Harkness, 49, of Vermillion, SD passed away Sunday, October 11 at his home.
James was born December 14, 1970 in Jefferson, SD to Terry and Paulene (Pederson) Harkness. He attended school in Jefferson, and he married Wendy Kjose on December 21, 1991 in Elk Point, SD. James worked as a truck driver all his life, loved camping, was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He was a big Oklahoma Sooners fan.
He is survived by his wife Wendy, daughters Amber and Heidi Harkness all of Vermillion, a sister Theresa (Roger) Salazar and a brother Paul all of El Paso, TX a sister in law Paula Harkness and his mother Pauline Laubsch and three grandchildren: Audrey and Jacob Schuller and Elliot Vendestouwe.
He was preceded in death by his father Terry and brother John.
A celebration of life service will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15 at the Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion, SD with visitation starting at 5:00 p.m.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 13, 2020
