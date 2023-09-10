Carol Irwin Sep 10, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carol Irwin, 87, of Corsica, died Sept. 9, 2023, at her home in Corsica.Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at The Lighthouse Church in Wagner. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to services. Peters Funeral Home of Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals NEW HOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT Updated Sep 8, 2023 More Jobs Jobs FULL TIME AND PART TIME GRAIN ELEVATOR/GENERAL LABORERS - JE Meuret Grain Aug 30, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesAG Clears Yankton County Department Personnel Of WrongdoingDean SchulteMilton ‘Bud’ MerkwanKaren ZwanzigerDouglas SeversonDaily Record: ArrestsJason MuellenbergDaily Record: ArrestsWork Begins To Erect New Bath House At Lake YanktonA Good Thing Growing Images CommentedLetter: Looking For Answers (82)Letter: Winding Road (39)We Can Do Better On City Land Deals (24)Letter: ‘Petty Dictator’ (12)Visions Of Sturgis (11)South Dakota Skips Out On Summer Lunch Funds (10)Letter: Passing The Torch (8)Letter: The Gift Of Life (6)Letter: Unfair (5)COVID Remains A Fact In Our Lives (4)Group sues after New Mexico governor suspends right to carry guns in Albuquerque in public (3)The City And Its Economic Toolbox (2)10,700 SD Residents Among Millions Enrolled In New Student Loan Repayment Program (2)Biden says US outreach to Vietnam is about providing global stability, not containing China (2)Letter: A Winning And Losing Formula (2)Teen's death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge as sales are halted (2)Hilary left California desert roads covered in water and mud. Now it’s threatening Oregon and Idaho (2)Hot Times At Riverboat Days (1)Tribe getting piece of Minnesota back more than a century after ancestors died there (1)In deadly Maui wildfires, communication failed. Chaos overtook Lahaina along with the flames (1)Economy's solid growth could require more Fed hikes to fight inflation, Powell says at Jackson Hole (1)Potential new rivalries in Big 12 with BYU becoming league's 3rd private Christian school (1)Trump and all 18 others charged in Georgia election case meet the deadline to surrender at jail (1)Letter: Consequences Of Electric Cars (1)Natural history museum closes because of chemicals in taxidermy collection (1)Houstonians worry new laws will deter voters who don't recall the hard-won fight for voting rights (1)Riders in various states of undress cruise Philadelphia streets in 14th naked bike ride (1)Governor activates Massachusetts National Guard to help with migrant crisis (1)More Work Slated For Westside (1)Chicago to move migrants from police stations to tent camps before winter under mayor's plan (1)Court revives doctors' lawsuit saying FDA overstepped its authority with anti-ivermectin campaign (1)Rail whistleblowers fired for voicing safety concerns despite efforts to end practice of retaliation (1)The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says (1)Hurricane, shooting test DeSantis leadership as he trades the campaign trail for crisis management (1)Schools reopening, traffic moving again in signs of recovery from Maui fires that killed 110 (1)After Israeli raids, Palestinian police struggle in militant hotbed, reflecting region on the brink (1)Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges tied to efforts to overturn 2020 election (1)White Sox say they weren't aware at first that a woman injured at game was shot (1)A throng of interfaith leaders to focus on combating authoritarianism at global gathering in Chicago (1)South Dakota Medical Cannabis Cards Rise Past 11,500 (1)Trump Organization offloads Bronx golf course to casino company with New York City aspirations (1)Acuña's encounter and Guaranteed Rate Field shooting raise questions about safety of players, fans (1)SD Ed Secretary Sees Phonics As Way To Boost Reading Skills (1)Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (1)Biden's reelection bid faces vulnerabilities in wake of special counsel appointment (2)Special prosecutor will examine actions of Georgia's lieutenant governor in Trump election meddling (1)As Maui rescue continues, families and faith leaders cling to hope but tackle reality of loss (1)A lawsuit seeks to bar Trump from the primary in Colorado, citing Constitution's insurrection clause (1)Georgia clerk says 'mishap' caused erroneous release of list of Trump charges (1)How Trump's attacks on prosecutors build on history of using racist language and stereotypes (1)Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000 (1)Slave descendants on Georgia island fighting to keep protections that helped them keep their land (1)Daily Record: Arrests (1)Yankton Courts (1)The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail is released on bond (1)Minneapolis mayor vetoes measure for minimum wage to Uber and Lyft drivers (1)Attorney John Eastman surrenders on charges in Trump's Georgia 2020 election subversion case (1)Summit Adjusts Proposed Pipeline Route In North Dakota (1)Oil worker health care fund is sought by New Mexico congressman in swing district (1)Wednesday House Fire Ruled As Arson (1)Russia's Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after the presumed death of their leader in plane crash (1)Maui town ravaged by fire will 'rise again,' Hawaii governor says of long recovery ahead (1)Bare electrical wire and leaning poles on Maui were possible cause of deadly fires (1)Man who killed 3 at a Dollar General in Jacksonville used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says (1)Fires and other disasters are increasing in Hawaii, according to this AP data analysis (1)127-year-old water main gives way under NYC's Times Square, flooding streets, subways (1)Maui fire survivors are confronting huge mental health hurdles, many while still living in shelters (1)Buffalo shooting survivors say social media companies and a body armor maker enabled the killer (1)Maui's emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire (1)Takeaways of AP report on sexual misconduct at the CIA (1)USD Law School Dean Backs Flawed System (1)Ta'Kiya Young's family urges officer's arrest after video shows him killing the pregnant Black woman (1)Biden tells Idalia's Florida victims 'your nation has your back.' DeSantis rejects meeting with him (1)A large ice chunk fell from the sky and damaged a house in Massachusetts (1)Hyundai and LG will invest an additional $2B into making batteries at Georgia electric vehicle plant (1)Biden administration announces more new funding for rural broadband infrastructure (1)Death toll from Maui wildfire reaches 89, making it the deadliest in the US in more than 100 years (1)A white man fatally shoots 3 Black people at a Florida store in a hate crime, then kills himself (1)U.S. jobless claims applications fall as labor market continues to show resiliency (1)SD Democratic Voter Registration Falls Behind ‘Other’ Category In South Dakota (1)Live Updates: Morocco struggles after rare, powerful earthquake kills and injures scores of people (1)Dueling GOP presidential nominating contests in Nevada raise concerns about voter confusion (1)Russia is turning to old ally North Korea to resupply its arsenal for the war in Ukraine (1)Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid (1)The writer who won a sex abuse and defamation lawsuit against Trump scores another victory (1)California shop owner killed over Pride flag was adamant she would never take it down, friend says (1)EXPLAINER: Why is a police raid on a newspaper in Kansas so unusual? (1)GOP lawmakers take aim at LGBTQ+ 'safe places' program in small Florida town (1)Georgia Medicaid program with work requirement off to slow start even as thousands lose coverage (1)Illinois governor signs ban on firearms advertising allegedly marketed to kids and militants (1)University of North Carolina students rally for gun safety after fatal shooting of faculty member (1)Would a Texas law take away workers' water breaks? A closer look at House Bill 2127 (1)The initial online search that spurred a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says (1)Letter: ‘Threatened’? (1)Petroleum asphalt remains in Yellowstone River, even after cleanup from train derailment (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented