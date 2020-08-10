Lawrence J. “Larry” Haberman, 75, of Coleridge, Nebraska, and formerly of Yankton, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will follow in the Aten Cemetery, Aten, Nebraska.
Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
