Darlene Korbacher, 88, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Countryview Care and Rehab Center in Wayne, Nebraska.

Graveside services will be on Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel with the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck officiating.

There will be no visitation planned prior to services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.