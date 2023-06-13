Cheryl Hisek, 66 of Tyndall, died June 11, 2023, at St. Michael’s Hospital Avera in Tyndall following a courageous battle with cancer.
A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall, SD.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by Rosary and prayer service. Interment will be in St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Tyndall.
Cheryl Ann Hisek was born June 19, 1956, in Mitchell to Virgil and Delpha (Dolan) Determan. She graduated from Emery High School and attended Mitchell Area Vo-Tech.
On November 24, 1979, Cheryl was united in marriage to Randy Hisek. They made their home in Tyndall where they raised 3 children. Cheryl was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and the Altar Society.
She had a love for travel. She made many family trips to Arkansas and enjoyed sisters’ week trips to Florida and the Black Hills with her 4 sisters. She was also able to take a long-anticipated trip to Washington, DC. Cheryl was a lifelong learner and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She worked as a childcare provider and later in the medical field as a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA).
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Randy; her children, Justin Hisek of Watertown, SD, Chelsey Hisek (Brian) of Iowa City, IA, and Nathan (Consuela) Hisek of Sioux Falls, SD; one grandson, James; her siblings, Virgil (Teri) Determan and Richard Determan of Emery, SD, Ron (Jan) Determan of Burke, SD, Dennis Determan and Sandra Determan of Mitchell, SD, Kathleen (Wayne) Stroeh and Janet (Lou) Wiegand of The Villages, FL, Dale (Tammy) Determan, Madelyn (Chuck) Kirby and Roger (Lori) Determan of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, Kevin Hisek; sisters-in-law, Glenda Middlebrook and Jolene Wallace along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Delpha and her father and mother-in-law, George and Vicki Hisek.
