Cheryl Hisek, 66 of Tyndall, died June 11, 2023, at St. Michael’s Hospital Avera in Tyndall following a courageous battle with cancer.

A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall, SD.