Larry Mart, 83, of Vermillion, SD passed away Thursday, January 21 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
Larry was born June 3, 1937 in Wakonda, SD to Harold and Ruth (Nelson) Mart. He graduated from Wakonda High School and moved to Vermillion where he worked for Heck’s Service and Brunick’s Body Shop. He met Rosemary Brown and they married in February of 1960. Larry was called to serve for the Army National Guard, returning to work full time at Brunick’s Body Shop which he later purchased in 1965. The business became Mart Auto Body and Marine which he still worked at until his recent illness.
Larry enjoyed spending time with family, the river, corn cob cooking, BBQ and putting time in at work.
Larry is survived by his wife Rose, 6 children: Jeff (Julie) Mart, Doug (Sarah) Mart, Karen (Kurt) Bauermeister, Deb (Ken) Vigdal, Kathy Peckam and Dan (Carrie) Mart, 15 grandchildren: Amy (Henry) Sanford, Chris (Jana) Mart, Tanner (Casey) Mart, Nick (Jordynne) Mart, William Mart, Maggie Peterson, Gray Peterson, Gertie Peterson, Ryan (Allie) Bauermeister, Kendra Bauermeister, Sara (Drew) Schiltz, Thomas (Crystal) Vigdal, Tomalyn Peckham, Carly Peckham and Carter Mart. 7 great grandchildren: Nolan, Gracie, Caden, Camry and Wesley Mart, Jackson and Cecelia Sanford and a sister Marilyn Harnois.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Ruth, an infant son John and a brother-in-law John Harnois.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 27 at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion with burial of ashes to follow in the St. Agnes Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 26 with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m., all at the church. The funeral service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hansenfuneral.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church or School.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 23, 2021
