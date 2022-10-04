Marilyn (Swensen-Erickson) Cragun Oct 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marilyn (Swensen-Erickson) Cragun, 80, of Yankton, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.Arrangements are pending and a memorial service will be held at a later date at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-Time Motor grader Operator - Knox County Road Dept. Sep 29, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 Accidents Occur Hour Apart At Same SpotUPDATE 1:14 p.m.: Victim In Helicopter Crash IdentifiedInmate Walkaway Reported At Yankton FPCKevin RehmKevin RehmTiana CostelloPilot Is IdentifiedDaily Record: ArrestsEvelyn GevensDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (108)No, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (104)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Letter: Dominism (49)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (29)Letter: Curriculum Questions (25)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: Outrage? (20)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: About Standards (5)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)Letter: A Request (3)YHS Homecoming (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)An Election-Year Switch On Food Tax (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
