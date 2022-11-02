Sharon Hauck

Sharon Hauck, age 80, of Menno, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton SD.  

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, SD with Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.  