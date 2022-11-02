Sharon Hauck, age 80, of Menno, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton SD.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, SD with Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 PM, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, SD with a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Livestreaming of Sharon’s service may be found at: https://my.gather.app/remember/sharon-hauck-2022.
Sharon Rose (Schoppert) Hauck was born to Robert and Louise (Roduner) Schoppert on November 12th, 1941 at the family home in Marion, SD. She was the 6th of 7 children. She attended and graduated from Menno Public High School in 1959. After graduating high school, she started working at the Hutchinson County Courthouse and continued working there for 44 years until her retirement.
On April 17, 1960, Sharon married Verlyn Hauck at the United Methodist Church in Menno, SD. They started their married life on a farm SE of Menno. A few years later, they relocated north of Olivet, where they lived and farmed until 2009. Of this union, 4 children were born: Michael, Daniel, Kathryn, and Deborah. Being a wife and mother was one of Sharon’s great joys. She enjoyed spending time with her children, fostering their growth, supporting their interests, and instilling a sense of right and wrong.
A life-long music lover, Sharon enjoyed singing in the church choir as well as in Ladies Trio. 30 years after high school, she picked up the trumpet again and joined the Menno Brass Quintet, where she greatly enjoyed 20 years of playing with the group. She had varied interests throughout her life such and sewing, reading, traveling, watching figure skating, and gardening. Blessed with the gift of gab, Sharon was the living embodiment of the phrase “a stranger is just a friend you haven’t met yet.” Able to strike up a conversation with anyone wherever she went, she had an extraordinary ability to get people to speak with her, much to the amusement of her family.
Upon retirement, Verlyn and Sharon started spending their winters in Southern Texas. There they enjoyed meeting and spending time with new friends from across the country. They went on tours, took trips into Mexico, went shopping, and gathered together with friends to play games and eat food. Sharon also brought her love of music to Texas where she played her trumpet in the Rio Grand Valley Concert Band. After contracting a lung disease that made playing her beloved trumpet difficult, she continued to participate in the band by moving to the percussion section.
Sharon was known for her generous spirit, her enduring friendship, her fantastic cooking, and her unending love of her family. This was never more on display than with her grandchildren and their significant others, as well as their friends. She became “Grandma” to them all.
Sharon is lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Verlyn Hauck; her children Michael (Michelle) Hauck of Vermillion, Daniel Hauck of Olivet, Kathryn Joyce of Sioux City, IA, and Deborah (Matthew) Reiswig of Bainbridge Island, WA; brother, Sherwin Schoppert; her grandchildren Erika (Geoffrey) King, Lindsay (Brice) Cowman, Ian (Taylor) Joyce, Brenna Joyce, Keara Joyce, Tyler Hauck and fiancé Alexa Fraasch, Phillip Hauck, Nicole Hauck, and Jocelyn Reiswig, as well as a bonus grandchild, Julie (Stoebner) Mendel; one great-grandchild Montgomery; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Louise Schoppert; siblings Violet Huber Pickering, Fern Waltner, Norma Mills, Robert Schoppert, and Donald Schoppert; and great-grandson Raleigh King.
