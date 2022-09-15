Nilus Schaefer Sep 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nilus James Schaefer, age 77 of Scotland, SD passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.Visitation is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Friday, September 16 at Goglin Funeral Chapel in Scotland.The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Scotland. Interment will be in St. George Catholic Cemetery, Scotland.Goglin Funeral Home, Scotland, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of Nilus Schaefer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs CONSTRUCTION WORKERS - LANCE ANDERSON CONSTRUCTION INC. 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRestoring Broken TrustPatricia ChristensenKevin StormAjay NunnallyThree Chosen For YHS Athletic HallDaily Record: ArrestsLinda SwensonRandy JensenDaily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedStudent Loan Debt: The Past And Future (94)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (72)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)Letter: Civic Duty (31)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (18)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)Letter: Outrage? (14)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Letter: Disconnection (7)Letter: Education And Ideals (6)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (3)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)The City And The Summit Center (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
