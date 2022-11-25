Kenneth Lockman Nov 25, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenneth Charles Lockman, 79, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 11 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions Available - ASTEC 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesElizabeth StibralElizabeth StibralYankton Man Arraigned On Several Charges In Connection With Woman’s Death Two Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Near ScotlandUpdate: Suspect Appears In Court For Yankton Woman's DeathElizabeth StibralSharon WinterringerDaily Record: ArrestsNew LeadershipRoger Shreve Images CommentedIs ‘Save Our Democracy’ The New ‘Russia Collusion’? (196)Letter: Insanity At The Border (66)Letter: Clean Energy (59)Letter: Courage Vs. Fear (28)Letter: ‘Danger’ For Disabled Veterans (26)Letter: Fighting Inflation (19)Don’t Miss Out On Veterans Day (18)For Conservatives, Silver Linings From Last Week’s Election (16)Letter: A Titanic Choice (13)Social Studies Standards Meaningful, Empowering (10)Holiday Accident (9)Letter: The Lure Of Power (9)Letter: What You Need To Know (7)Letter: October Blood Donations (7)Letter: Bigger Perspective (6)IM27 Loses This Time, But Problems Remain (6)Smith Makes His Case To Yankton Voters (5)Noem Revs Up Yankton Voters To Rally Support For Tuesday’s Election (4)The Reasons For Veterans Day (4)Incoming SD Secretary Of State Looks To Hand-Count Ballots, Audit Each Election (4)Letter: A Contrast Of Methods (3)South Dakota Economic Talk And Our Economic Issues (3)Briest To Veterans: ‘Tell Your Stories’ (2)Wagner Grocer Offers Views On Rural Hunger (2)Letter: What Experts Say (2)Letter: Drug Dogs (2)WNAX And A Century Of Service (1)Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter (1)‘A Bridge For A Bridge’ (1)When destitute small towns mean dangerous tap water (1)Update: Suspect Appears In Court For Yankton Woman's Death (1)The Peace Of Veterans Day (1)Sediment Solutions On Radar? (1)D18 Hopefuls Discuss Food Tax, Recreational Marijuana (1)Food Tax Repeal And The Possible Details (1)Letter: NENCAP Implements Veteran Program (1)COVID Update for Nov. 9, 2022: SD Sees 13 New Deaths, Including 1 In Union County (1)Gabby Petito’s family files wrongful death suit against Moab (1)Iran's elite technical university emerges as hub of protests (1)Update 12:38 p.m.: Yankton Woman Found Dead; Man Arrested (1)New Faces Emerge In Local Races (1)Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate (1)Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse (1)States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
